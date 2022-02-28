BROOKFIELD, Wis., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buyers at Hall Volkswagen in Brookfield, Wisconsin, can apply for an auto loan and get pre-approved for a new car. All they need to do is fill out a form.
Customers are required to mention their personal information, such as their name, date of birth and marital status. Furthermore, they are also required to provide the dealership with their residential information like home address, home-ownership status, etc. Finally, customers have to mention their employment information in the form. They need to disclose their employer's name, their monthly income, occupation, etc. Once the form is entirely filled out, customers can hit send.
The dealership will work with different banks and lending institutions to come up with a loan package that is not hard on the customer's wallet. Moreover, the customers are free to choose any vehicle from the dealership's inventory. They can also trade in their vehicle and use the cash to offset the loan amount.
Therefore, all interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.hallvw.com/ or call 262-923-8138 for more information. Prospective buyers can also visit the dealership in person at 19809 West Bluemound Road, Brookfield, WI 53045.
Media Contact
Charlie Hall, Hall Volkswagen, 866-633-2901, chall@hallcars.com
SOURCE Hall Volkswagen