NOHOMISH, Wash., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers in Snohomish who value powerful and immensely competent Pickup Trucks can now purchase one at Bickford Ford. The all-new 2022 Ford F-150 is now available at Bickford Ford. The SUV comes with several innovative technologies, safety features, a challenging external design, and an excellent interior design. These features assist drivers in remaining safe, engaged, and amused while driving.
Users can learn about new Ford vehicles by clicking through the informative model research on the Bickford Ford website. They can also use the dealership's website to organize a test drive and apply for financing. Those interested in reserving a 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning can do so by going to https://www.bickford.net/ and selecting Reserve a Ford F-150 from the drop-down menu. They can look over the pickup truck's dimensions and characteristics, as well as its maximum towing capacity, drive range per charge, motor information, and other crucial elements.
The knowledgeable sales staff at the dealership will go through every detail of Ford automobiles so that consumers can make an informed decision based on their needs and usage. Once the consumer has decided on a model, a trained team of professionals for credit pre-approval service makes purchasing as simple as possible. All that is required is a few hours to finish the purchase.
Please visit the bickford.net website to discover more about the dealership's skilled services and multiple automobile specials. Visit the dealership sales team at Bickford Ford, 3100 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish, WA 98290, or call them at 866-489-3673 for more information about the 2022 Ford F-150.
Media Contact
Jason Bickford, Bickford Ford, 425-334-4045, jasonb@bickford.net
SOURCE Bickford Ford