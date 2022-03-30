Customers looking to purchase an SUV can now explore the 2022 Nissan Armada SL available at Glendale Nissan.
GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a maximum towing capacity of 8,500 lbs., the 2022 Nissan Armada possesses an adaptive utility with impressive performance specs that are ready to take on the world. Currently, the Glendale Nissan inventory houses the 2022 Nissan Armada SL priced at a starting MSRP of $63,045.
Powered by a 5.6L DOHC 32-valve V8 engine producing 400 hp at 5,800 rpm and 413 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,000 rpm with 4WD, the 2022 Nissan Armada SL offers a powerful performance. The vehicle also features various driver assistance technologies like intelligent cruise control, lane departure warning, intelligent lane intervention, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning, and rear-cross traffic alert.
Some of the key features of the 2022 Nissan Armada SL also include 18-spoke aluminum-alloy wheels, an Intelligent Around View® monitor, leather-appointed seats, a power sliding glass moonroof with a one-touch open/close and tilt feature, and a power liftgate.
