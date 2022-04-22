Customers looking to purchase a mid-size all-wheel-drive crossover can now explore the 2022 Nissan Rogue at Glendale Nissan.

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Glendale Nissan inventory in Glendale Heights, Illinois, houses four new 2022 Nissan Rogue models priced at a starting MSRP of $32,435. Powered by a 1.5L 3-cylinder DOHC engine, 12-valve with Variable Compression Turbo (VC-Turbo™), producing 201 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and a torque of 225 pound-feet at 2,800 to 4,000 rpm, the 2022 Nissan Rogue has a front-wheel drivetrain with Continuously Variable Valve Timing Control System (CVTCS) and Direct Injection Gasoline™.

Some of the convenience features of the 2022 Nissan Rogue include an in-cabin microfilter, rear passenger vents, rear door alert, remote keyless entry with push-button ignition, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, power door locks with an auto-locking feature, four cargo tie-down hooks, four bottle and cup holders, overhead LED map lights, a 12-volt DC power outlet, and sun visors with illuminated vanity mirrors, among various other features.

Customers interested in the 2022 Nissan Rogue can schedule a test drive of the vehicle at the dealership's website at http://www.glendalenissan.com. Drop by Glendale Nissan, located at 484 E North Avenue in Glendale Heights, Illinois, or call 630-469-6100 for more information.

