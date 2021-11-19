GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Glendale Nissan, a Nissan dealership in Glendale Heights, Illinois, is offering a host of certified pre-owned vehicles with a comprehensive Nissan warranty. Apart from the advantage of a lower price tag, these Nissan vehicles come with a manufacturer warranty.

Used Nissan vehicles undergo thorough screening before being inducted into the certified pre-owned inventory. These vehicles must be less than six years old from the in-service date. Further, they should have less than 80,000 miles on the odometer. They are also to pass a 167-pointer Certified Pre-Owned inspection.

Some of the benefits of buying a Certified Pre-owned Nissan include a 7-year/100,000-mile limited warranty, 24-hour Emergency Roadside Assistance, Car Rental Reimbursement and Towing Benefit, SiriusXM Satellite Radio with a 3-month trial subscription, Optional Security and Plus® Extended Protection Plan and availability of genuine Nissan parts.

Certified Pre-owned Nissan inventory models include Nissan Altima, Nissan Frontier, Nissan Maxima, Nissan Murano, Nissan Pathfinder, Nissan Rogue, Nissan Rogue Sport, Nissan Sentra, Nissan Titan and Nissan Versa.

Customers interested in the Certified Pre-owned Nissan vehicles can visit the dealership's website at https://www.glendalenissan.com/ and look at their inventory. For an in-person experience, prospective buyers can visit the dealership at 484 E North Ave., Glendale Heights, IL 60139, United States.

Media Contact

Rebecca Balonier, Glendale Nissan, 630-469-6100, rebeccabalonier484@gmail.com

 

SOURCE Glendale Nissan

