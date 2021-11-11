DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Automotive E-commerce and Marketplaces Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "coming soon" sign in autos has been taken down.
The nascent trends in e-commerce have made it to primetime: Digital retail? Check. Auto manufacturers selling direct? Check. Finance integrated with online sales? Check. A battle royale in used-car sourcing? Check. Only car subscriptions remain in the slow lane, but perhaps about to accelerate too.
Almost 30 analysts all around the globe spoke to more than 100 executives. We cover more than 150 companies. We take a deep dive into the growing automotive digital retail space and the billions being invested to meet the demand of e-commerce for autos.
In this report, the biggest ever, we give you information to help you transform your business:
- Trends: See above. Deep dives into all of those, and more
- Company Spotlights: Auto Trader U.K., Auto1 Group, Aramis Group, AutoScout24, Cars.com, CarTrade, Carousell, Carsales, Carsome, Carvana, Cazoo, Finn.no, HeyCar, OLX Autos and more
- Companies to Watch: ReezoCar, Syarah and VavaCars
- Top 50: The largest automotive marketplace and classified sites worldwide
- Top 10: The 10 highest-revenue automotive marketplaces worldwide
- Leading automotive marketplaces / classified companies in 66 countries, from A(rgentina) to Z(imbabwe)
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
Models vary in car sourcing, sales, as digital retail steps up
Buying cars is becoming an essential component for next-generation auto marketplaces as digital retail takes center stage
Industry trends
Constellation + CarNext: E-commerce leader in Europe
Constellation has sped past Auto1, operator of AutoHero, and Cazoo, to take a full-lap lead in the race to sell used cars across Europe
The 'Big 5' of European car e-commerce
Five companies are fighting to win in a potential profit pool of €40 billion in European car eCommerce
HeyCar, and how OEMs are taking on the digital dealers
HeyCar's ambition is to create a multi-brand e-commerce service owned by, and operated for the benefit of, car manufacturers
Can quality used-car marketplaces disrupt classifieds?
A new generation of marketplaces is emerging that may challenge the positions of the top automotive classified sites around the world
Car subscription services: The next revenue opportunity?
Car subscriptions will clearly take a while to enter the mainstream, but some marketplaces are already preparing for the potential demand
Digital retail becomes key battleground in Southeast Asia
Carsome, Carro and Carousell are competing for the nascent but growing share of digital retailing in Southeast Asia
In the U.S., classified incumbents are facing disruptors
The U.S.-based tech giants are taking an increasing interest in the automotive segment, potentially disrupting a long-standing hierarchy in classifieds
Intermediaries target U.S. private-party sellers, dealers
With car inventory often difficult to acquire for dealers, intermediaries are appearing with a promise of fast vehicle acquisition
Four 'sell my car' case studies: How do sites perform?
Case studies demonstrated a surprising range of offers for the same car: from just a few thousand up to around $10,0
Company spotlights
Auto marketplaces by revenue: The world's Top-10 groups
Five businesses in the Top 10 are based in the U.S.; another three are in China
Auto1 Group: Can it become the 'Carvana of Europe?'
Autol is best positioned for success as an auto digital dealer in Europe, but it has some major challengers
Auto Trader U.K.: Trade-ins and reservations now vital
The UK's No. 1 auto vertical continues to build its transactional capability, adding trade-ins and reservations to services
AutoScout24: Launch of Smyle is a historic step
Company now selling cars direct under its own brand with new Smyle service, becoming a competitor to digital dealers like Ca zoo and Autol
Carousell Autos: Key challenger in Southeast Asia's autos
With the auto market in Asia maturing rapidly, Carouse II wants to be at the forefront of the transactions-led surge
Carsales: Strategic turnabout as it embraces digital retail
With changing consumer habits, partly brought on by the pandemic, Carsales believes the timing is right to launch digital retailing options on used cars
Finn.no: Impressive maturity in transactions-led services
The Schibsted-owned horizontal has an advanced auto offering. We review the link with digital contract service SwiftCourt and Finn's 'virtual garage' service
Indian autos: Watershed moment as market ignites
With massive funding rounds and multiple IPOs, Indian auto marketplaces are racing to win a rapidly maturing post-pandemic market
Companies to watch
ReezoCar: Acquisition by banking giant offers the opportunity
The deal is another example of a major banking institution getting into used cars to build its product portfolio
Syarah: Marketplace leading digital retail in Saudi Arabia
Demand for automotive digital retailing is gradually rising across the Middle East, with new funds helping Syarah spearhead efforts in Saudi Arabia and beyond
VavaCars: An oil-trading giant with a c-to-b-to-c offering
With its deep financial reserves, VavaCars has an opportunity to build a major digital retailer in the early-stage markets of Pakistan and Turkey
Top 50 marketplaces and classified sites
New products and tech: Global roundup
Top automotive ad sites/apps by country
Companies in this edition
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wrk1bt
