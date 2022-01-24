DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global LiDAR Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines the use of light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensors in the automotive industry. The LiDAR is a sensing system that will become an integral part of autonomously driven vehicles.
With the increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving, there has been a corresponding increase in the need for sensors used in such applications.
It is a novel technology that uses light beams to perceive the surroundings and classify objects within a range with higher accuracy and precision than traditional sensors, even in low light and adverse weather conditions. LiDAR systems have been around for more than a decade.
However, the automotive industry has not explored this technology before because the cost, integration, and packaging presented challenges. Solid-state LiDAR has broken these barriers to the adoption of LiDAR technology in the automotive industry by offering relatively low-cost LiDAR sensors that are both reliable and less voluminous.
LiDAR adoption is expected to increase towards the second half of the decade, owing to developments in the technology that will enable original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to adopt the sensor and achieve economies of scale.
Key Issues Addressed:
- How is the LiDAR market expected to grow?
- What are the key drivers and restraints to growth for the LiDAR market?
- What are the product roadmaps and the go-to-market strategies for OEMs?
- Who are the Tier I LiDAR developers?
- What are the growth opportunities for market players in this space?
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the LiDAR Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis - LiDAR
- LiDAR Scope of Analysis
- LiDAR Segmentation
- Key Competitors in the LiDAR Industry
- Key Growth Metrics - LiDAR
- LiDAR Value Chain
- Growth Drivers - LiDAR
- Growth Restraints - LiDAR
Market Analysis - LiDAR
- Forecast Assumptions and Pricing Trends - LiDAR
- Total Addressable Market
- Total LiDAR Shipments
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - LiDAR
- Competitive Environment - LiDAR
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Scanning LiDAR
- Key Growth Metrics - Scanning LiDAR
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast - Scanning LiDAR
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Scanning LiDAR
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Non-scanning LiDAR
- Key Growth Metrics for Non-scanning LiDAR
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Non-scanning LiDAR
- Revenue Forecast by Technology Used
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology - Non-scanning LiDAR
- Forecast Analysis - Non-scanning LiDAR
Technology Overview - LiDAR
- Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Definitions
- Overall AD Roadmap
- The Rise of Sensor Requirements with Functionalities by Levels of Autonomy
- The Evolution of LiDAR
- Technology Roadmap - LiDAR
- LiDAR Classification
- ToF - LiDAR Principle
- FMCW Technology in LiDAR
- Applications of LiDAR Based on Range
- Key Assessment Points for LiDAR
- LiDAR Performance Capabilities
- LiDAR Offerings
- LiDAR Ecosystem
LiDAR Suppliers
- Velodyne
- Quanergy
- Innoviz
- Luminar
- Continental
- Aurora
- Valeo
LiDAR - Vehicle Use Cases
- Robo-taxi/Autonomous Shuttle Use Cases
- OEM Use Cases
- Ideal Use Case - Consumer Mobility
Growth Opportunity Universe - LiDAR
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Integration of LiDAR to the Sensor Suite will Improve Perception and Redundancy
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Robo-taxis and Autonomous Shuttles will Use Scanning LiDAR
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Passenger Cars aimed at Ownership will Integrate Non-scanning LiDAR
Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5t77f7
