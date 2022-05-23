DUBLIN, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Synchronizer Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle, OTR), By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement), By Material (Steel, Brass, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive synchronizer market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period
The growth can be attributed to the strict government regulations for ensuring vehicle safety and the growing use of advanced technologies in the vehicle manufacturing process. An automotive synchronizer improves the vehicle performance by making the rides smoother, even on rough terrains and sharp cuts.
Besides, it also enhances the vehicle's longevity, making them rigid and durable. Increased spending expenditure of consumers has led to an increased demand for automobiles with advanced features, which is expected to boost the growth of the automotive synchronizer market. Rapid urbanization and industrialization activities are contributing to the increasing vehicle sales in developing countries, which is supporting the rising adoption of automotive synchronizers.
A shift in consumers' preferences to purchase automobiles for personal and commercial traveling purposes for enhanced comfort and convenience is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global automotive synchronizer market. Stringent measures by the government to cut down carbon emissions and improve the safety of the vehicle by integrating advanced features are expected to propel the demand for automotive synchronizers.
Rising crude oil prices have led to an increased need for fuel optimization in cars, contributing to the growth of the global automotive synchronizer market. The emergence of e-commerce channels offering different kinds of automotive synchronizers for enhanced customization experience and the advances in digital payment platforms are adding to the growth of the global automotive synchronizer market.
Moreover, the high demand for luxury vehicles is also expected to fuel the growth of the global automotive synchronizer market.
The passenger car segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global automotive synchronizer market due to the increasing need for private vehicle ownership and rising spending capacity.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global automotive synchronizer market from 2017 to 2021
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global automotive synchronizer market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027
- To classify and forecast global automotive synchronizer market based on product type, application, fuel type, region, and competitive Landscape
- To identify dominant region or segment in the global automotive synchronizer market
- To identify drivers and challenges for global automotive synchronizer market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global automotive synchronizer market
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global automotive synchronizer market
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global automotive synchronizer market
Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive synchronizer market
- Schaeffler Group
- Anand CY Myutec Automotive Private Limited
- Dana Graziano Srl
- Oerlikon Friction Systems GmbH
- Hoerbiger Holding AG
- Owari Seiki Co. Ltd.
- Diehl Metall Stiftung & Co. Kg
Report Scope:
Years Considered for This Report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2027
Automotive Synchronizer Market, By Vehicle Type:
- Passenger Car
- Light Commercial Vehicle
- Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle
- OTR
Automotive Synchronizer Market, By Demand Category:
- OEM
- Replacement
Automotive Synchronizer Market, By Material:
- Steel
- Brass
- Others
Automotive Synchronizer Market, By Region:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- China
- India
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Vietnam
- South Korea
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Italy
- Belgium
- Russia
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- South Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Egypt
