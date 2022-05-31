DUBLIN, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Purpose-built Vehicle Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report aims to provide insights into the PBV market by defining PBVs and their segmentation by application. They conducted case studies on market participants, highlighting technology trends, how they tailor vehicles according to specific applications, and details of vehicles they plan to launch.
The report also compares conventional vehicles' design and manufacturing processes against PBVs and analyzes the latter's advantages in terms of operations.
The purpose-built vehicle (PBV) market is a new business model in the automotive industry that involves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) designing, manufacturing, and selling highly customized vehicles according to customers' application needs.
There are high demand and competition in the shared mobility market, ride-hailing services, and last and middle-mile cargo delivery services. As such, service providers in these areas need customized vehicles with components and features that will be useful for their customers and enable them to achieve high customer satisfaction levels.
The PBV market has many automotive startups such as REE Automotive, Arrival, and Canoo that design and develop electric, purpose-built, and tailor-made vehicles to suit particular applications. Several conventional automotive OEMs like Hyundai, Kia, Ford, and Renault also seek business opportunities in this market, converting their existing vehicle models into PBVs.
Other information includes:
- PBV timeline, market, and business model overview
- Factors driving and restraining market growth
- Market sizing and forecast by PBV sales volume between 2021 and 2030
- Business opportunities in the shared mobility space and cargo delivery market
- Future PBV business areas, challenges, and application areas
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Purpose-built Vehicles Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
2. Growth Environment
- Business Models
- Market Participants
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitor Comparison
- Vehicle Launch Timeline
- Partnerships
3. PBV Overview
- Definition
- Segmentation
- Benefits - Manufacturer Perspective
- Benefits - Customer and End-user Perspective
4. PBV Evolution
- Commercialization Timeline
- Strategy Evolution
- Applications Timeline
5. PBV Market - Introduction
- Business Areas
- PBV Customers
- Target Customer Requirements
6. PBV Design and Manufacturing
- Converted Vehicle vs PBV Design Options
- Microfactory Approach
- Technology Convergence and its Advantages
- Electrification
- Skateboard Platform Analysis
- Cost Comparison - PBVs and Conventional Vehicles
7. PBV - Shared Mobility Market
- Conventional Taxi vs Purpose-built Shared Mobility Vehicle
- Customer Requirements
- Opportunities for MaaS Providers
- Case Study 1 - Volkswagen MOIA
- Case Study 2 - e.GO Moove
- Case Study 3 - Zoox
- Case Study 4 - Sooorya EV
8. PBV - Commercial Vehicle Market
- Conventional eLCV and Purpose-built eLCV
- Customer Requirements
- Total Cost of Ownership - Purpose-built Commercial Vehicle Perspective
- Case Study 1 - Arrival
- Case Study 1 - Arrival and Uber Partnership
- Case Study 2 - Canoo
- Case Study 3 - REE Automotive
- Case Study 3 - REE Automotive's Road to Commercialization
- Case Study 4 - Lightning eMotors
- Case Study 5 - Rivian
- Case Study 6 - GreenPower Motor
- Case Study 7 - Volta Trucks
9. PBV Development - Traditional Automotive OEMs
- PBV Concepts from Traditional OEMs - KIA
- PBV Concepts from Traditional OEMs - General Motors
- PBV Concepts from Traditional OEMs - Hino Motors
- Traditional Automotive OEMs - Converted Vehicles or PBVs?
10. PBV Market Future
- Business Model - Interchangeable Purpose-built Top Hats on a Single Skateboard
- Business Opportunity Areas
- Commercialization Challenges
- Macroeconomic Outlook
- ePBV Sales Volume Forecast
11. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Disrupt the Ride-hailing and Cargo Delivery Vehicle Markets
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Provide Opportunities for Startups in the Commercial Vehicle Segment
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Facilitate the Advent of Autonomous Shuttles and Robotaxis
12. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Arrival
- Canoo
- Ford
- GreenPower Motor
- Hyundai
- Kia
- Lightning eMotors
- REE Automotive
- Renault
- Rivian
- Uber
- Volta Trucks
