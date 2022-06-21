DUBLIN, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Two-Wheeler Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pandemic brought some significant changes to the automotive industry, especially the two-wheeler industry, with the new business models and start-ups coming in. In addition, the worldwide environmental awareness about carbon emissions increased the electric two-wheeler sales across the industry.
In 2021, most regions witnessed growth, especially the two-wheeler-major region of Asia. Other regions that saw 2W industry growth are North and South America. After the pandemic, most OEMs changed their products and expansion strategies.
Collaborations and partnerships are an important part of the two-wheeler industry as new disrupting technologies and business models will be the way forward for the overall growth. These collaborations and partnerships can be profitable for all the stakeholders involved.
Further, governments focusing on electrification of two wheelers across several regions and the evolving nature of the charging infrastructure will lead to a faster transition of ICE two wheelers to electric two wheelers across the globe
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Environment, Global Two-wheeler Industry, 2021
- Key Highlights of the Global Two-wheeler Industry
- Global Two-wheeler Industry Historic Sales
- Impact of COVID-19 on Key Regions and Recovery
- Top Predictions for 2022
2. The Strategic Imperative
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Global Two-wheeler Industry
- Global Market Segmentation
- Two-wheeler Segmentation
- Snapshot of Key Competitors in the Global 2W Industry
- Key Growth Metrics in the Global 2W Industry
- Growth Drivers for the Global 2W Industry
- Growth Restraints for Global 2W Industry
- Forecast Assumptions
3. 2022 Global Economic Outlook
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021
- Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022
- Global GDP Growth
- 2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth
- 2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
- 2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022
- Emerging Market Economies - Predictions for 2022
- Top 5 Global Predictions For 2022 - Macroeconomic Policies and Developments
- 2022 Growth Opportunities - Top 3 Opportunities by Region
- 2022 Regional Trends - Risks and Policy Direction
4. Key Global Two-wheeler Sales Trends, 2021
- Global Two-wheeler Sales Forecast by Region
- Global Two-wheeler Industry Outlook
- Global Two-wheeler Industry Market Profiles
- Sales Performance Snapshot of Key Two-wheeler Industry Participants
5. Key Trends for 2022
- Key 2022 Global 2W Market Trends
- Trend 1 - Purpose-built Modular Platforms for Two Wheelers
- Trend 2 - Battery as a Service (BaaS) for Electric Two Wheelers
- Trend 3 - Emergence of Electric Two-wheeler Life-cycle Management Services
- Trend 4 - Maintenance as a Service (MaaS) for Two Wheelers
- Trend 5 - Geographical Expansion of Asian Electric Two-wheeler OEMs
- Trend 6 - Revival of Retro Models by Two-wheeler OEMs
- Trend 7 - Acquisition, a Way Forward for Product & Market Expansion
- Trend 8 - Technology Sharing through Inter-industry Collaborations
- Trend 9 - Airbag for Powered Two Wheelers
- Trend 10 - Axial Flux Motors for Lighter & Efficient Electric Two Wheelers
- Trend 11 - Major Traditional Two-wheeler OEMs to Start Electric Vehicle Production
- Trend 12 - Electric 2W Companies Attracting Major Investments Globally
- Trend 13 - Emergence of Direct-to-consumer Sales Model
- Trend 14 - Blockchain Connectivity for Electric Two Wheelers
- Trend 15 - Digitalization and Virtual Showrooms to Reform the Two-wheeler Retail Experience for Customers
6. Application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Two Wheelers
- Applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Automotive Industry
- Artificial Intelligence-based Manufacturing for the Two-wheeler Segment
- Artificial Intelligence-based Rider Safety Features for the Two-wheeler Segment
- Artificial Intelligence-based After-market Services/Digital Platforms for the Two-wheeler Segment
7. Regional Predictions, 2022
- South Asia
- ASEAN
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Africa
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Changing Business Models Accelerate the Adoption of e2Ws
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Increasing Investments in Electric Mobility Start-ups
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Technological Developments Drive the Demand for 2Ws
9. Key Conclusions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/snpflx
