Global UAV Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2020-2026.
The Global UAV market growth is sustained by security concerns, predominantly by surveillance and combat operations and the outbreak of COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of UAVs in the world and would act in favor of the UAV industry in the coming year as the usage of UAVs has increased globally.
However, sales figure has witnessed a decline due to halt in construction projects, suspension of economic activities and lockdown across the nations. Further, government initiatives and the regulatory changes by countries that promote the usage and manufacturing of UAVs would give a jump to the growth of the UAV market globally during the forecast period.
At present, the American region accounts for the highest revenue and volume share in the overall global unmanned aerial vehicle market. Countries such as the United States and Canada are the major contributors in the region, owing to the rapid military development, urbanization and infrastructural development across several verticals in these countries.
Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as a potentially remunerative market for UAVs during the forecast period, primarily due to the rapidly growing military modernization and product adoption for several activities such as filming & photography, surveying & mapping, agriculture, monitoring & inspection, etc. for commercial purpose in the region.
By range, beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) segment is dominating the market revenues currently and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period on account of increased usage in military operations due to larger coverage of the area.
Based on product types, in the commercial segment rotary blade acquired the highest share for the year 2019 owing to its special advantage of vertical landing and take-off.
Also, they could hover at one specific point and are best suited for short-range applications. However, military revenues are dominated by fixed-wing UAVs in terms of revenues on account of their simple structure and longer duration at high speed.
