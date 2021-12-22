HIGHLAND, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GO Car Wash expanded its presence in the Southern, California with the acquisition of Monge Car Wash in Highland, California. With this acquisition, GO Car Wash will now operate 84 locations in seven states. This acquisition is the 1st location in California with many more in development.
"We are pleased to complete our first acquisition in the Inland Empire, and we intend to continue our rapid expansion through acquisition and development of express car washes," said Chris Andersen, VP of Business Development
"I am excited to know our former team members and customers are going to be in excellent hands with the GO Car Wash team. GO Car Wash has been an outstanding partner throughout the transaction" said, founder James Monge.
"We are excited to welcome our new team members to GO Car Wash. They can look forward to professional development and career opportunities by working for one of the fastest growing car wash operators in the US," said Heath Pomerantz, VP of Operations at GO Car Wash.
"Our goal is to be the most admired car wash company by enriching the lives of our teammates and customers. We do so by providing a convenient, consistent, and exceptional car wash experience. Our values include teamwork, fun, integrity, caring for each other and continuous improvement," said Bill Derwin, CEO of GO Car Wash.
About GO Car Wash
GO Car Wash was founded in 2019 with the goal of building a multi-regional car wash company with clusters throughout secondary cities across North America. Headquartered in Denver, CO GO Car Wash will focus on high-quality exterior express car washes, with a multi-pronged growth strategy of acquisitions, partnerships, and new site buildouts.
