GO Car Wash is excited to announce that after just one month of their ongoing partnership with One Tree Planted, they will be planting 35,708 trees in Susanville, California! GO Car Wash vowed to plant a tree for every new monthly membership sold, starting February 14th, 2022.
DENVER, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GO Car Wash is excited to announce that after just one month of their ongoing partnership with One Tree Planted, they will be planting 35,708 trees in Susanville, California! GO Car Wash vowed to plant a tree for every new monthly membership sold, starting February 14th, 2022.
The wash organized an online vote, allowing members to select their preferred locations for new trees to be planted. California was the winner. The partnership's reforestation efforts in the Susanville, CA area are particularly timely as this area was recently damaged by wildfires, and the benefits of replanting trees on over 2,000 acres of land are enormous.
One Tree Planted said: "The immediate local ecological benefits of reforestation include reduced post fire erosion, enhanced water quality and quantity, as well as wildlife habitat. The restoration and preservation of watersheds are particularly crucial to California in the face of Climate Change and the state's already limited water supply. This project takes place in watersheds that are both important to the state water supply and which have been hard hit by fire.
An additional unique aspect of this project is the presence of grey wolves in the project area. Grey wolves are a species that has just recently returned to the state after having been hunted to extinction within the state boundaries over 100 years ago. As a large predator, grey wolves rely on large landscapes with healthy ecosystems. This project will both restore and protect this important habitat."
The benefits of this replanting effort will remain far-reaching and sustainable well into the future. "We'd like to thank each and every new GO member who has helped make this incredible reforestation effort possible," said Brett Meinberg, GO Car Wash COO.
For more information about One Tree Planted and how planting trees makes a difference, visit onetreeplanted.org
In similar news, GO Car Wash is expanding to a few more California locations. You can now find GO locations in Loma Linda, Highland, Riverside, and Hemet. You can find a GO Car Wash near you at gocarwash.com/locations/
About GO Car Wash
GO Car Wash was founded in 2019 with the goal of building a multi-regional eco-friendly car wash company with clusters throughout secondary cities across North America. Headquartered in Denver, CO, GO Car Wash will focus on high-quality exterior express car washes, with a multi-pronged growth strategy of acquisitions, partnerships, and new site build-outs.
Press Contacts
Brett Meinberg, COO
Links
SOURCE: GO Car Wash
Media Contact
Bill Derwin, Go Car Wash, +1 303-304-1986, bill.derwin@gocarwash.com
Chris Anderson, GO Car Wash, (312)785-6788, chris.andersen@gocarwash.com
SOURCE Go Car Wash