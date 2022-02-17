The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company)

 By The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) said today it will participate in a fireside chat during Wolfe Research's 2022 Global Auto, Auto Tech and Mobility Conference on Feb. 24, 2022, at 3:50 p.m. EST.

Rod Lache, managing director at Wolfe Research, will host Darren R. Wells, executive vice president and chief financial officer, in a fireside chat. A live webcast of the event will be available on the company's investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

 

