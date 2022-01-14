GREENFIELD, Wis., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The all-new 2022 Nissan Murano has arrived at Gordie Boucher Nissan of Greenfield, making this the perfect time to trade in current vehicles and make the switch to a new ride. This vehicle has a revolutionary body design that offers innovative safety features, technologies and comfort. With plenty of Nissan models on the dealership's lot, there is no shortage of options available for customers.
Powered by a 3.5-liter DOHC 24-valve V6 engine, the 2022 Nissan Murano produces 260 hp of engine power and 240 lb.-ft. of torque. This 5-seater SUV offers EPA estimates of 20 MPG in the city, 28 MPG on the highway and 23 MPG combined. It also has electric power steering, Nissan Intelligent Power Brake package, and Nissan Connected Care. The interior of the Nissan Murano offers high levels of luxury and features all-around technology that will make your driving experience comfortable. It has plenty of space to accommodate the whole family and it is more fuel-efficient than the competition.
Interested individuals can browse the website: https://www.bouchernissangreenfield.com/, or contact the dealership directly at 800-676-9390. Customers can schedule a test drive by visiting the dealership at 4141 S 108th St., Greenfield, WI.
