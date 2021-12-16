GREENFIELD, Wis., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Everybody loves a great deal, especially in car buying or leasing. And it turns out that Gordie Boucher Nissan in Greenfield has a perfect one! The dealership is offering 0% APR financing on select new Nissan models under the Nissan Year-End Sales Event. Interested customers can take advantage of this event to purchase their dream Nissan at the dealership. The Nissan Year-End Sales Event is live till the end of December for customers in the Greenfield area.

This Sales Event offers 0% APR for 36 months on the 2022 Nissan Murano SV AWD, 2022 Nissan Frontier S 4x4, 2021 Nissan Rogue S FWD and 2021 Nissan Altima S FWD. Customers who are interested in using this offer can get an online pre-approval for financing at the Gordie Boucher Nissan dealership. They are required to provide the dealership with their personal information and vehicle details. Upon submission, customers will be contacted by a representative with the information they need.

Customers interested in learning more about this sales event are encouraged to visit the dealership's website https://www.bouchernissangreenfield.com/. Questions can be directed by calling the dealership's sales team at 800-676-9390. The Gordie Boucher Nissan dealership is located at 4141 S 108th St., Greenfield, WI 53228.

Media Contact

Gordie Boucher, Gordie Boucher Nissan of Greenfield, 800-504-6619, gordie.boucher@boucher.com

 

SOURCE Gordie Boucher Nissan of Greenfield

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.