GREENFIELD, Wis., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Everybody loves a great deal, especially in car buying or leasing. And it turns out that Gordie Boucher Nissan in Greenfield has a perfect one! The dealership is offering 0% APR financing on select new Nissan models under the Nissan Year-End Sales Event. Interested customers can take advantage of this event to purchase their dream Nissan at the dealership. The Nissan Year-End Sales Event is live till the end of December for customers in the Greenfield area.
This Sales Event offers 0% APR for 36 months on the 2022 Nissan Murano SV AWD, 2022 Nissan Frontier S 4x4, 2021 Nissan Rogue S FWD and 2021 Nissan Altima S FWD. Customers who are interested in using this offer can get an online pre-approval for financing at the Gordie Boucher Nissan dealership. They are required to provide the dealership with their personal information and vehicle details. Upon submission, customers will be contacted by a representative with the information they need.
Customers interested in learning more about this sales event are encouraged to visit the dealership's website https://www.bouchernissangreenfield.com/. Questions can be directed by calling the dealership's sales team at 800-676-9390. The Gordie Boucher Nissan dealership is located at 4141 S 108th St., Greenfield, WI 53228.
