  • 19% Increase in 1Q22 Revenue to Record $29.3 Million Compared to 1Q21
  • 19% Increase in 1Q22 Net Income to $2.9 Million Compared to 1Q21
  • Cash Balance Rises 30% to $13.2 Million

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights

  • Total revenues were $29.3 million, an increase of 19% from $24.6 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Gross margin was 21.7%, an increase of 100 basis points year over year.
  • Net Income was $2.9 million, an increase of 19% from $2.4 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Number of transmission products sold was 41,902 units, an increase of 13% compared with 36,986 units in the same period of 2021.

Mr. Raymond Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, commented, "We delivered our highest quarterly revenue to date, as we drove 19% year over year growth in first quarter revenue and a 19% year over year increase in net income. Our team continues to make impressive progress executing on our rapidly expanding industrial electric vehicle product line, while at the same time moving forward with our U.S. production expansion to ensure we have capacity to support the overwhelmingly positive customer response and expected long-term demand."

Mr. Wang added, "Our ongoing strategic shift toward higher-value, feature-rich products helped drive a 100 basis points improvement in gross margin to 21.7%. Additionally, our electric industrial vehicle division is on track with our upcoming assembly facility in Baltimore County, Maryland on schedule for a July opening. Though the industry is facing continued headwinds from the pandemic lockdown in China, we remain optimistic given the long-term transformation of the industrial vehicle industry, led by demand for cleaner, greener electric vehicles and support from local legislation.  With our proven track record and expanding product roadmap, we are positioned to address the growing demand for our industrial electric vehicles, as we focus on building increased value for shareholders."

Mr. Jing Jin, Chief Financial Officer of Greenland, commented: "Demand for Greenland's transmission products remained strong, as we leverage our global brand, inventory management and performance track record to partially offset headwinds from higher raw materials and component prices, COVID-19 shutdowns, global inflation, and higher logistics costs. In addition to our strong 19% year over year revenue and 19% year over year net income growth, we further strengthened our balance sheet with a 30% increase in our cash on hand. This gives us added confidence and flexibility, as we continue to prioritize investments in R&D innovation and revenue generation, which we believe will drive Greenland's long-term market share gains in the electric industrial vehicle market and significant value creation for shareholders."

Recent Developments and Strategic Highlights:

  • Secured Lease On Assembly Facility: Greenland has secured and fully executed a lease on its first assembly facility located in Baltimore County, Maryland. The site is over 54,000 sq ft and will produce over 500 electric heavy equipment units per year when fully operational. Maryland's Governor Larry Hogan noted, "As we continue to invest in new products and technologies, Greenland's vision and growth in electric industrial vehicles will fit in well with our state's innovative ecosystem."
  • Launched of New HEVI Brand: Greenland has launched a new HEVI brand to encapsule its electric heavy industrial equipment division. This brand replaces Greenland Machinery and better exemplifies the culture and objective of introducing clean and sustainable alternatives to the industrial equipment industry.
  • Passed Clean Cars Act of Maryland: Greenland supported the passing of HB1391 – Maryland Clean Cars Act of 2022 that will introduce consumer incentives for electric heavy industrial equipment purchases within the state effective July 1, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues were $29.3 million, an increase of 19% from $24.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume, driven by continued demand for the Company's products and its effective supply chain management. The number of transmission products sold was 41,902 units, up 13% from 36,986 units in the first quarter of 2021.

Costs of goods sold were $22.9 million, an increase of 18% from $19.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales volume, higher cost of raw materials and components, higher shipping costs and higher logistics costs.

Gross profit was $6.4 million, an increase of 25% from $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. Gross margin was 21.7%, an increase of 100 basis points from 20.7% in the first quarter of 2021, as a result of the Company's strategic shift towards higher value, more sophisticated products, such as hydraulic transmissions.

Total operating expenses were $3.0 million, up 33% from $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. Operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues was 10.2%, compared to 9.1% in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to the Company's investments in support of its growth strategy, with an expansion of revenue-generating and R&D efforts. 

Income from operations was $3.4 million, an increase of 18% from $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. 

Net Income was $2.9 million, an increase of 19% from $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share was $0.16, compared with $0.21 in the first quarter of 2021.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. Information on the Company's clean industrial heavy equipment division can be found at HEVI Equipment, its new clean industrial heavy equipment division. For additional more information visit https://ir.gtec-tech.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to future performance. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021

(UNAUDITED, IN U.S. DOLLARS)







For the

three months ended

March 31,







2022





2021



REVENUES



$

29,306,957





$

24,610,894



COST OF GOODS SOLD





22,938,983







19,506,507



GROSS PROFIT





6,367,974







5,104,387



Selling expenses





639,647







379,230



General and administrative expenses





1,279,746







911,139



Research and development expenses





1,082,594







959,545



Total operating expenses



$

3,001,987





$

2,249,914



INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



$

3,365,987





$

2,854,473



Interest income





12,562







4,595



Interest expense





(105,009)







(180,189)



Loss on disposal of property and equipment





(404)







(1,770)



Other income





261,032







288,746



INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX



$

3,534,168





$

2,965,855



INCOME TAX





619,370







522,616



NET INCOME



$

2,914,798





$

2,443,239



LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST





1,127,746







314,671



NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES

   HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



$

1,787,052





$

2,128,568



OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):





373,910







(258,229)



Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss) attributable to Greenland

   technologies holding corporation and subsidiaries





248,082







(189,103)



Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss) attributable to Noncontrolling

   interest





125,828







(69,126)



Comprehensive income (loss)





2,035,134







1,939,465



Noncontrolling interest





1,253,574







245,545



WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING:

















Basic and diluted





11,329,530







10,333,968



NET INCOME PER ORDINARY SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF

   THE COMPANY:

















Basic and diluted





0.16







0.21



 

 

 

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)











March 31,





December 31,







2022





2021

















ASSETS













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents



$

6,853,839





$

11,062,590



Restricted cash





6,330,613







6,738,302



Short Term Investment





4,066,630







2,105,938



Notes receivable





33,524,960







37,551,121



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $869,034 and

   $859,319, respectively





24,715,861







15,915,002



Inventories





24,963,483







25,803,474



Due from related parties-current





39,790,638







39,679,565



Advance to suppliers





632,664







434,893



Prepayments and other current assets





80,782







14,518



Total Current Assets



$

140,959,470





$

139,305,403





















Non-current asset

















Property, plant, equipment and construction in progress, net





18,553,625







18,957,553



Land use rights, net





4,032,128







4,035,198



Deferred tax assets





676,622







141,623



Goodwill





3,890







3,890



Operating lease right-of-use assets





72,480







80,682



Other non-current assets





42,892







44,093



Total non-current assets



$

23,381,637





$

23,263,039



TOTAL ASSETS



$

164,341,107





$

162,568,442



 

 

 

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021 (Continued)

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)











March 31,





December 31,







2022





2021

















Current Liabilities













Short-term bank loans



$

9,595,697





$

8,760,945



Notes payable-bank acceptance notes





37,072,247







42,093,061



Accounts payable





32,257,872







29,064,132



Taxes payables





-







108,058



Customer deposits





443,138







387,919



Due to related parties





2,022,459







3,619,459



Other current liabilities





2,307,551







1,198,427



Current portion of operating lease liabilities





33,816







33,308



Lease obligations - current





198,954







197,915



Total current liabilities



$

83,931,734





$

85,463,224





















Long-term liabilities

















Lease obligations – non-current





-







-



Long term operating lease  liabilities





38,994







47,614



Other long-term liabilities





2,159,936







2,212,938



Total long-term liabilities



$

2,198,930





$

2,260,552



TOTAL LIABILITIES



$

86,130,664





$

87,723,776





















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















EQUITY

















Ordinary shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 11,329,530 and

   10,225,142 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December

   31, 2020.





-







-



Additional paid-in capital





23,836,433







23,759,364



Statutory reserves





3,842,331







3,842,331



Retained earnings





35,455,748







33,668,696



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





1,262,481







1,014,399



Total shareholders' equity



$

64,396,993





$

62,284,790



Non-controlling interest





13,813,450







12,559,876



TOTAL EQUITY



$

78,210,443





$

74,844,666





















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



$

164,341,107





$

162,568,442



 

