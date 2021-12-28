WACO, Texas, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greg May Hyundai in Waco, Texas, is offering buyers Hyundai Owner Assurance services. The services have a lot of amenities that benefit the customers.
Buyers who have BlueLink® in their vehicles are eligible to take advantage of the three-year complimentary service. By using BlueLink®, buyers can remote start their car, lock doors remotely, adjust the climate controls, and avail themselves of many other interesting features.
Customers are now eligible to receive Hyundai's 24/7 roadside assistance service with Hyundai Owner Assurance. Hence, if customers face any kind of technical issue with their car or need any other service, they can call roadside assistance for help.
Buyers can take their vehicle to the dealership for repair works as well. A group of well-trained maintenance staff will carry out free multi-point inspections of the car and do all the necessary maintenance and repair works so that the car continues to function at the optimal level. Customers are also eligible to receive a 10-year/10,000-mile powertrain limited warranty and lifetime hybrid battery warranty with the Hyundai Owner Assurance Program.
