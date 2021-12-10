PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As season 1 of Operation Hidden Treasures prepares to air its final episode, JDog Brands is proud to announce they've received a 2015 Indian Scout Motorcycle with a custom Grunt Style wrap from partner Grunt Style LLC for the JDog Auctions. The auction, which goes live December 10 at 10a.m. EST, has a starting bid of $10,000 and all proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Grunt Style Foundation and the JDog Foundation.
Each episode of Operation Hidden Treasures has been sponsored by the patriotic lifestyle retailer with the goal of creating awareness around the importance of Veteran support and community outreach. Each episode features an item that goes up for auction online. Once the bidding period is over, the proceeds from the auction are donated to the JDog Foundation, which helps prevent Veteran suicide and address PTS (Post Traumatic Stress).
"We're proud of what we have been able to accomplish through Operation Hidden Treasures with the help of Grunt Style," said Jerry Flanagan, CEO of JDog Brands. "It's so cool to watch the cameras follow our Veteran franchisees as they repurpose, recycle, and donate to Veterans in need. We are already working on season 2 and hope the show will elevate the JDog name even further so that it becomes a household name."
Grunt Style LLC is an apparel brand dedicated to delivering the highest quality, most patriotic apparel for those who love freedom, bacon and whiskey. The brand aims to establish pride in self, military and country.
ABOUT JDOG BRANDS
Headquartered in Berwyn, PA, JDog Brands was founded by Army Veteran Jerry Flanagan, JDog's CEO, and his wife, Tracy Flanagan, when they recognized the struggle many Veterans faced when acclimating back to civilian life. JDog Junk Hauling & Removal and JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care create business ownership opportunities exclusively for Veterans and their families with more than 260 JDog franchises across the country. JDog Brands provide franchisees with comprehensive training and support for every step of their business ownership journey. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit jdogbrands.com.
