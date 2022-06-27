Customers near the Brookfield area in Wisconsin can now get Volkswagen Vehicle Protection Plans at Hall Volkswagen.

BROOKFIELD, Wis., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volkswagen has introduced a comprehensive suite of protection products to help their customers have better care for their Volkswagen for years to come. Customers near the Brookfield area in Wisconsin can now get Volkswagen Vehicle Protection Plans at Hall Volkswagen, a family-owned automotive dealership in the locality.

The Drive Easy Protection Plans offered by Hall Volkswagen include:

Key Protection

Theft Protection

Term Protection

Lease-End Protection

Vehicle Service Protection

Multi-Coverage Protection

CPO Vehicle Service Protection

Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP)

Tire & Wheel Protection with Optional Cosmetic Coverage

Please note that the customers do not require this product to obtain financing for purchasing or leasing a Volkswagen vehicle, and not all models may be eligible for coverage.

Interested parties are recommended to visit Hall Volkswagen, located at 19809 West Bluemound Road, Brookfield, Wisconsin, 53045. Drivers can also reach out to the dealership's friendly and knowledgeable customer support team at 262-435-5513 for further inquiries or information requests.

Media Contact

Charlie Hall, Hall Volkswagen, 866-633-2901, chall@hallcars.com

 

SOURCE Hall Volkswagen

