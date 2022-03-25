MATTHEWS, N.C., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter announced today the launch of 2X Fuel Points – a promotion offering double fuel points for e-VIC members who download the digital coupon – valid March 23, 2022 through Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
"As fuel prices continue to remain above $4 per gallon, we are focused on providing excellent value for our shoppers and associates," said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter.
To receive the Double Points, shoppers must be an e-VIC member and download an e-VIC digital coupon, available on the e-VIC Coupons page in the ht app or through the e-VIC e-mails. Once the digital coupon is clipped, the offer can be redeemed an unlimited number of times during the promotional time frame.
For every 100 Fuel Points you earn, you can save $0.10 per gallon on fuel purchases at Harris Teeter Fuel Centers and participating BP and Amoco stations, up to 1,000 fuel points or $1.00 per gallon. There is no limit to the number of Fuel Points you can earn in a month.
How to Earn (points will be doubled during promotion)
- 1 Fuel Point for every $1.00 spent on Groceries
- 50 Fuel Points for every $25.00 spent on eligible retailer Gift Cards
- 50 Fuel Points for every purchase of non-federally funded prescription using Harris Teeter Pharmacy
For customers who download the digital coupon, the system will automatically double Fuel Points when they use their VIC card to shop. Normal exclusions still apply; including alcohol, fuel purchases, gift certificates, lottery, mail-order services, money orders, postage stamps, product deposit (if applicable), promotional tickets, tax, tobacco, Harris Teeter Gift Cards, and ALL FINANCIAL VARIABLE LOAD CARDS (American Express®, MasterCard®, & Visa®).
Earning Fuel Points is easy when you shop at Harris Teeter!
For more information on Harris Teeter's Fuel Points program, click here.
To become a Harris Teeter e-VIC member, click here.
About Harris Teeter
Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.
