The US-based blockchain specialists joined forces with a Japanese auto company to design a blockchain solution for boosting data security in automatic vehicles.
PALO ALTO, Calif., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International blockchain development company HashCash Consultants announced their collaboration with a major Japanese automobile company. The US-based company will be working on building a prototype that optimizes data security in the upcoming autonomous driving sector, powered by blockchain.
Major global players in the automotive and manufacturing industry segment are looking forward to blockchain incorporation for multiple advantages. While the inherent traits of blockchain are ideal for supply chains, ride-sharing, and in-vehicle payment systems through crypto, the possibilities are limitless, owing to its seamless integration with other technologies, and real-time transparent immutable data-sharing.
HashCash CEO and noted blockchain pioneer Raj Chowdhury acknowledged blockchain's revolutionary potential, stating "Blockchain has been a reliable option of efficient data storage guaranteeing accuracy, permanence, and security. Autonomous driving technology can leverage blockchain for real-time decentralized data along with enhanced system security against hackers."
Ensuring the safety of autonomous vehicles requires very large-scale data which in turn needs processing, analysis, and shifting to the concerned sectors. The entire process must also be completed quickly and securely. Blockchain is the ideal solution for expediting the development of Level 4 and Level 5 automation, as its architecture prevents single-point entry for cybercriminals.
"The blockchain working mechanism allows organizations to leverage opportunities in markets, innovation, disruption, R&D, and many more. HashCash continues to reach over newer frontiers with a dedicated commitment to innovations and delivering excellence," stated Chowdhury, who had previously spoken against EU Crypto laws and advocated for the inclusion of cryptocurrencies in 401(k) plans.
HashCash-designed products have been deployed in over 26 countries around the world. The company has been awarded top honors in global blockchain development, contributing to UAE's crypto transformation and partnering up with a US metaverse company.
The use of blockchain in automotive industries is venturing into deeper territories with the technology propelling research in autonomous driving vehicles. Institutions and enterprises can leverage the benefits of blockchain implementation for a competitive edge, better work optimization, and new business opportunities.
- About HashCash Consultants:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
