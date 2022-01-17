WARMINSTER, Pa., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Havis is pleased to introduce a new series of docking stations for Getac's recently released ZX10 tablet. The Havis DS-GTC-1300 docking station series offers reliability and security in demanding environments such as Material Handling, Utility Services, Industrial Manufacturing and more.
End-users benefit from easy one-handed docking and undocking capabilities. The lightweight and compact design with rounded edges offers end-users increased comfort and safety while preserving access to tablet features such as control buttons, ports, front-facing camera, and stylus - even when the tablet is docked.
"Getac and Havis collaborated closely when developing solutions for the ZX10 tablet," said Sam Barall, Havis's National Sales Manager for Enterprise. "With the ZX10, our docking stations provide a positive user experience and ensure that our shared customers benefit from all the tablet's features without having to worry about safety, security, or a reduction in features."
These proven solutions accommodate Getac accessories for the ZX10 such as the rotating hand strap, hard handle, RFID reader, smart card reader, and extended battery. Every dock comes with a keyed lock to protect against theft, making this an ideal solution for rugged applications. Its integrated VESA 75 hole pattern ensures worry-free and straightforward mounting, and a built-in cable management system makes it easy to secure any mission critical peripherals.
Customizable options offer a wide array of versatility with optional triple pass-through antenna connections and Getac Certified port replication. An assortment of base models, bundles, and packages are available to meet the needs of any application.
ABOUT HAVIS
Havis, Inc., is a privately held, ISO 9001 certified company that manufactures in-vehicle mobile office solutions for public safety, public works, government agencies, and mobile professionals. For more than 80 years, the Havis mission has been to increase mobile worker productivity with industry-leading products that are built to the highest safety and quality standards and are designed with comfort in mind. Havis is dedicated to responsible intellectual property management and fosters ongoing innovation. Its patent and trademark portfolio demonstrates a commitment to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for mobile industries around the world. Havis currently employs more than 300 people, with headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, and globally. For more information on Havis, please call 1-800-524-9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.
