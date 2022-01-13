The Hertz Corporation. (PRNewsfoto/Hertz)

The Hertz Corporation. (PRNewsfoto/Hertz)

 By Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

ESTERO, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ)  (the "Company") announced today that it plans to report its fourth quarter 2021 financial results at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 23 followed by an earnings call at 5 p.m. ET.

Earnings call details will be included in the Company's earnings press release and financial materials will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website, https://ir.hertz.com.

ABOUT HERTZ

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hertz-global-holdings-inc-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-february-23-301460740.html

SOURCE Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.