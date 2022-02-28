JANESVILLE, Wis., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recent college graduates in Janesville, Wisconsin, who plan to buy a new Toyota vehicle can save money at a local dealership, Hesser Toyota. The dealership encourages its customers to check out the College Graduate program and get a $500 rebate on new Toyota vehicles if they have recently graduated or are about to graduate. This program is available for lease or finance on all new and unlicensed Toyota vehicles. Toyota Certified Used Vehicles (TCUVs) and Scion Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are not eligible for the Rebate Program.
To qualify for this program, a candidate has to provide proof of graduation within the two calendar years, as well as proof of current employment. Eligible sources of proof of graduation must have a copy of the customer's diploma, a letter from the college, university or trade school registrar's office with graduation date and type of degree earned. The final transcript's copy confirming graduation date and type of degree earned or a copy of the current transcript confirmed current enrollment in a graduate program.
To confirm graduation date and employment, customers must finance or lease through Hesser Toyota and Toyota Financial Services (TFS). Customers are also suggested to ask about optional programs from Toyota Financial Services (TFS) that can be helpful for vehicle maintenance. As soon as the application process is completed, the student will receive a $500 credit to use on a new Toyota model.
Customers who have questions about the Toyota College Grad Rebate can contact the Hesser Toyota sales team directly at 608-754-7754. Those interested in learning more about Hesser Toyota inventory can do so online at https://www.hessertoyota.com/new-toyota-janesville-wi?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=2022Feb28 or can visit the dealership at 1811 Humes Road Janesville, Wisconsin.
