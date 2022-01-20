JANESVILLE, Wis., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Individuals looking for a powerful pickup truck will be delighted to know that the 2022 Toyota Tacoma has arrived at Hesser Toyota in Janesville, Wisconsin. Interested buyers can schedule a test drive of the vehicle at their convenience. The 2022 Toyota Tacoma comes in six trim levels- SR, SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, and TRD Pro. The base trims of this vehicle come equipped with a 2.7-liter, four-cylinder engine that generates 159 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque. A 3.5-liter V6 engine is under the hood of other trims, giving 278 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. The 2022 Trail Edition has added modifications to impress the buyers.
The 2022 Toyota Tacoma interior features a rugged yet chic interior with soft-touch materials. Tacoma Limited and TRD Pro have leather-trimmed seating surfaces to give passengers a feel of sophistication. The passengers in the vehicle will have access to advanced technology. An 8-inch touchscreen display is available to get all the information.
Interested area residents who want to know more about the 2022 Toyota Tacoma can visit the dealership's website. Potential buyers can also view the model research and comparison pages to get more information about the latest Toyota vehicles. The dealership also offers repair and maintenance services.
To learn more, customers can call the Hesser Toyota dealership at (608) 754-7754. The showroom is located at 1811 Humes Rd., Janesville, Wisconsin, 53545.
