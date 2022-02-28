BURLESON, Texas, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Available in Absolute Black exterior and Black interior color, the 2022 Hyundai Accent SE is available in the Hiley Hyundai of Burleson inventory at a sale price of $17,885.

The vehicle is powered by a 1.6L Inline-4 engine and possesses various features, including automatic headlights, auxiliary audio inputs, Bluetooth connection, Child safety locks, bucket seats, brake assist, backup camera, cruise control, MP3 player, driver and passenger airbag, traction and stability control, trip computers, wheel covers, security system, remote trunk release, power windows, mirrors, and steering, intermittent wipers, engine immobilizer, and many more.

Interested customers can read more about the 2022 Hyundai Accent and its varied features on the research page related to the 2022 Hyundai Accent stating why one should consider purchasing the car.

Customers interested in the 2022 Hyundai Accent SE can visit the dealership at 320 N Burleson Blvd, in Burleson, Texas, or call (817) 945-9900 to schedule a test drive. Visit the dealership's website at http://www.hileyhyundaiofburleson.com for more information.

Media Contact

Tyler McGee, Hiley Hyundai of Burleson, (888) 318-4864, tmcgee@hileycars.com

 

SOURCE Hiley Hyundai of Burleson

