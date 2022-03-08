LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hispanic Motor Press reveals the winners of the 2022 Hispanic Motor Press Awards (HMPA). The 12thannual program recognizes the best new vehicles for Hispanic car buyers based on styling, driving satisfaction, technology, safety, environmental impact, mechanical reliability, and value.
"With overall manufacturer advancements in powertrain technology, safety features, infotainment, connectivity, and cleaner mobility, it is more important than ever to guide Hispanic car buyers who represent 30 percent of the growth in new-vehicle sales," states Ricardo Rodriguez-Long, founder and president of the Hispanic Motor Press. "The 2022 winners offer positive overall ownership experience and are considered significant automobiles in the market, as they meet the needs and desires of Hispanic consumers."
The 2022 model year HMPA winners are:
- Family Vehicle of the Year: Kia Carnival
- Electric Vehicle (EV) of the Year: Hyundai IONIQ 5
- Compact Vehicle of the Year: Honda Civic
- Midsize Vehicle of the Year: Buick Enclave
- Luxury Vehicle of the Year: Genesis GV70
- Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV) of the Year: Mitsubishi Outlander
- Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) of the Year: Jeep Grand Wagoneer
- Pick-Up Truck of the Year: Ford Maverick
- Adventure Vehicle of the Year: Ford Bronco
- Best Technology Vehicle of the Year: GMC Hummer
The 2022 HMPA Jury Panel is comprised of independent Hispanic automotive journalists, content creators and industry influencers selected by the organization's advisory board. Over 20 juror members evaluated over 100 new vehicles during 2021 and into 2022.
Auto manufacturers voluntarily submitted their entries, and the jury panel evaluated the vehicles on their features including overall design, comfort, safety, economy, handling, performance, functionality, infotainment integration, interior design, environmental requirements, driver satisfaction, and price.
About Hispanic Motor Press
The Hispanic Motor Press Awards is the premier independent Hispanic awards presented in the country for the Hispanic community to help, educate, and pre-select the best vehicle options in the market.
For more information, visit http://www.hispanicmotorpress.org.
