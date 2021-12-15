CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's one thing to add a wreath or antlers to your car to celebrate the season, but the painters at Maaco are taking it to a whole new level with holiday-themed hood designs.
Maaco, the leader in the $38 billion automotive paint and collision industry, teamed up with NASCAR celebrity Kyle Petty to find the most talented painter in America's Bodyshop. Through the "12 Days of Paint Jobs" competition, Maaco searched its network for the painter who could best create a holiday scene on a hood donated by LKQ.
"Just imagine the holiday spirit you could create driving around town with this on the front of your Camry," said contest judge Petty, former NASCAR driver turned racing analyst who is a member of one of NASCAR's pioneer families. "There are some really creative, talented painters at Maaco who developed these designs. I'd love to have one of these to hang in my garage."
Petty reviewed the creative entries from Maaco locations across the country to pick his favorites based on design, talent and technique. The winners are:
- Maaco Burleson, TX
- Maaco Kirkwood, MO
- Maaco Greenville, NC
"All of these paint schemes were amazing," said Petty. "You can tell from the detailed designs and incredible technique that it took more than 12 days to paint these hoods! I selected the Maaco Greenville hood because of their excellent ghosting technique with the stars and tree line. I picked the Maaco Kirkwood entry because it told a story of coming home for Christmas. And I chose the winner, Maaco Burleson because of the details of Santa's Workshop – and it featured my favorite paint color, Petty Blue!"
Helmuth Mayer is a local owner and operator of seven Maaco locations, including Maaco Burleson.
"Special shout out to Monique Hayes, Mary Acly, and Roy Robles, who spent several hours on this holiday hood," said Helmuth Mayer, owner, Maaco Burleson. "As a locally owned and operated business, we are a close-knit team, so it's always exciting when we have an opportunity to have some fun together outside of the business."
