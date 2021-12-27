MESA, Ariz., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toyotathon has arrived at Earnhardt Toyota. Potential customers who wish to give the gift of Toyota this holiday season may be eligible for exceptional savings during the annual Toyotathon Sales Event. Low interest rates available for popular Toyota models like the Toyota Highlander, Toyota RAV4, Toyota Sienna and Toyota Tacoma may make holiday dreams come true. The Toyotathon sales incentives are available through Jan. 2 and potential customers must be approved by Toyota Financial Services.
Drivers who are drawn to versatile, capable and fun-to-drive Toyota crossovers can save on brand-new 2021 Toyota RAV4 and 2021 Toyota Highlander vehicles with a 1.9% Annual Percentage Rate (APR) for 72 months – that can be applied to gas and hybrid models.
Families in need of more room may fall in love with the 2021 Toyota Sienna minivan at Earnhardt Toyota. Nicknamed the "Swagger Wagon", the Toyota Sienna will turn heads at the neighborhood carpool and will not break the bank with 1.9% APR for 72 months during Toyotathon.
Mesa, Chandler and Gilbert drivers in search of a hard-working midsize pickup truck can save on select 2021 Toyota Tacoma models this holiday season at Earnhardt Toyota. With approval by Toyota Financial Services, well-qualified drivers can get behind the wheel of a brand-new Toyota Tacoma with 2.49% APR for 72 months.
Interested individuals who would like to learn more about the Toyotathon savings available at Earnhardt Toyota can visit the dealership online at http://www.earnhardttoyota.com. Those who prefer a more personal interaction can contact the dealership sales team directly by calling 480-807-9700.
Media Contact
Earnhardt Marketing, Earnhardt Toyota, 480-807-9700, press@earnhardt.com
SOURCE Earnhardt Toyota