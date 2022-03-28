The organization and its integrated automotive service divisions are now simply Holman
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Holman Enterprises, a global automotive services organization, announced today the company has unified its various business divisions and companies under a new, singular global brand, Holman. After nearly a century in business, Holman has long been established as a leader in the automotive industry, and now the organization's seven integrated companies – Holman Automotive, ARI, Auto Truck Group, Kargo Master, Holman Parts Distribution, Holman Insurance, and Holman Growth Ventures – will come together to continue Driving What's Right as Holman.
"As Holman nears its 100th year in business, we've reached a turning point in our evolution as a company," said Chris Conroy, president and chief operating officer, Holman. "The automotive world continues to experience unprecedented change, which means we face new challenges, but also new opportunities; and while we at Holman are very familiar with the wide range of competencies we possess, and services we offer, many of our customers and partners are not. What many don't see is what we've become: an integrated automotive services company with a set of collective competencies that transcends our traditional industries, an enterprise offering a unique set of complimentary services that truly sets us apart from our competitors. Unifying our business under the single global brand of Holman will help us change that."
Holman will continue to deliver a wide-range of holistic automotive and mobility solutions including industry leading fleet leasing and management services; vehicle fabrication and upfitting; component manufacturing and productivity solutions; powertrain distribution and logistics services; personal and commercial insurance services; and retail automotive sales as one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the U.S.
"Our companies and services are intersecting more than ever in support of our valued customers and this exciting alignment as Holman is merely the natural progression of what's been happening internally for several years," said Carl Ortell, chief executive officer, Holman. "Our history is impactful. Our present is moving. And our future is filled with opportunity. When you add this together with an organization that's serving, caring, and easy to do business with, you have something that's quite unique. With this, Holman has become greater than the sum of its parts, and a unified brand identity is simply the next step in our journey as we near the beginning of our second century in business."
Together as Holman, the company will continue to leverage its automotive competencies to deliver integrated automotive solutions that keep their customer's business moving forward. The organization's wide range of customers and business partners will continue to receive the same level of service, attention to detail, and thoughtful customer experience that have been long-standing hallmarks of the Holman family of businesses.
"Since the day my grandfather Steward Holman founded our business in 1924 as a single Ford dealership, Holman's success and growth has been built on an unwavering commitment to always doing the right thing for our people, our customers, and our communities," said Mindy Holman, chair of the board, Holman. "This brand unification pays homage to our organization's truly unique heritage and culture as well as the deeply-rooted values and principles guiding our business today and well into the future. That is the essence of our new tagline: Driving What's Right. This could mean going above and beyond for a customer, volunteering at a local food bank, or supporting a colleague in need. It's the decisions that each of us make on a daily basis that support the Holman Way."
For additional information or to learn more about Holman's unique range of core competencies and automotive services, please visit Holman.com.
About Holman
Holman is a global automotive leader that serves both commercial and consumer clients The Holman Way by always doing the right thing for our people, our customers, and the community since 1924. The Holman story began nearly a century ago as a single Ford dealership in New Jersey. Today, Holman, headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, is one of the largest family-owned automotive service organizations in North America with more than 6,500 employees across North America, the UK, and Germany.
Holman delivers a unique range of automotive-centric services including industry-leading fleet management and leasing; vehicle fabrication and upfitting; component manufacturing and productivity solutions; powertrain distribution and logistics services; commercial and personal insurance and risk management; and retail automotive sales as one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the United States. Guided by its deeply rooted core values and principles, Holman is continuously Driving What's Right. For additional information, please visit Holman.com and connect with Holman on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
