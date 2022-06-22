TOKYO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC; NYSE) has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Honda's annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed from following web site addresses;

https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000715153/000119312522178101/d280812d20f.htm

https://global.honda/investors/library/form20_f.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honda-motor-co-ltd-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-ended-march-31-2022-301573027.html

SOURCE Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

