In support of Earth Day 2022, the deal is timed to capture additional market share of electric vehicle drivers who are traveling longer distances and requiring hotel stays.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform powered by proprietary artificial intelligence, today announced a service provider partnership with EV Perks, a resource hub for electric vehicle owners, small businesses, dealers, and enthusiasts, to offer discounted hotel rates to EVPerks.com subscribers.
EVPerks.com began in 2012 with an Electric Car Pledge to encourage people to drive electric cars. The site then evolved into an outreach and education resource center for the rapidly growing EV market. The concept for EV Perks began in 2013 where early adopter EV drivers were given a 'Perks for Plugins' gift baskets at test drive events. In 2014, the company began working with EV charging companies to sell and install residential and commercial EV chargers. Today, EVPerks.com is a comprehensive resource and review site for all products, services, dealers, and events related to electric vehicles.
"Consumer vehicle buying habits are changing and fewer vehicles are being sold every year. A new market is developing and EVPerks.com has developed ZeroWheelz, the first search tool to review and compare Electric Car Subscription companies, as well as Electric Car Sharing services, which are often better solutions financially and have a greater impact on reducing emissions," says Ollie Danner, Founder & President, EVPerks.com. "We're very happy to now offer HotelPlanner's exclusive discount hotel booking engine to the entire EV community who frequents our website or attends EV events."
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, All-Electric (EV), Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PHEV), and Hybrids (HEV) together accounted for 11% of light-duty vehicle sales in the U.S. in 2021. This is being driven by increased consumer demand and by more manufacturers adding new EV vehicle models across different market segments, such as crossover vehicles, vans, and pickups.
"We are proud to add EVPerks.com to our roster of affiliate partners in the rapidly growing and important EV space," says Bruce Rosenberg, President and Chief Operating Officer, HotelPlanner. "Many hotels are now offering EV charging for guests, so we encourage all EV owners, dealers, suppliers and enthusiasts visiting EVPerks.com or attending one of their events to book your discount hotel stays with HotelPlanner. You're already doing your part to reduce your carbon footprint. We'd like to help you reduce your hotel bills whenever you travel by electric vehicle."
About HotelPlanner
HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company that combines proprietary artificial intelligence capabilities, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner travel agents can customize all hotel and accommodation needs from a single platform while providing localized advice. HotelPlanner is one of the world's leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings, specializing in unique "Closed User Group" discount rates offered in unpublished private sale environments. Founded in 2004, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world's largest online travel agencies, well-known hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, professional and youth sports teams and franchises, universities and government agencies.
Learn more at http://www.HotelPlanner.com
Media Contact
Philip Ballard, HotelPlanner, 1 561-597-0023, Philip.Ballard@hotelplanner.com
SOURCE HotelPlanner