The best home services company app releases a new way to monitor your fleet in real-time with their new partnership with Mojio.
SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Housecall Pro, the leading software platform for home service professionals, today announced their partnership with Force by Mojio, the vehicle tracking and fleet management solution built specifically for small business Pros.
The partnership brings real-time vehicle tracking into Housecall Pro's all-in-one platform via an affordable Vehicle GPS Tracking add-on, making it easier for Pros to track their service vehicles, improve operations and modernize the customer experience.
The new Vehicle GPS Tracking add-on includes a 4G LTE + GPS tracking device that installs in seconds and activates helpful features inside of Housecall Pro's software. This improves dispatching efficiency and gives Pros peace of mind knowing exactly where their most expensive assets are, in real time. The new service also enhances the automated On-My-Way messages with Uber-style vehicle tracking links. This takes away the uncertainty homeowners experience while waiting for the service Pro to arrive.
"The feedback from our community on the ability to dispatch their service vehicles more efficiently and improve customer communication has been overwhelmingly positive," said Roland Ligtenberg, Co-Founder at Housecall Pro. "The ability to keep track of miles and costs associated with their vehicles is an added benefit when it comes to tax time for our Pros. We're excited to work with Mojio to deliver this smooth integrated experience to both our Pros and their homeowners."
"Keeping business vehicles running smoothly, holding drivers accountable, controlling maintenance/fuel costs and responding to ETA's for their customers are heavy burdens for busy Pros – that's why we built Force by Mojio," said Kenny Hawk, CEO of Mojio and GM of Force by Mojio. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Housecall Pro and we look forward to helping Pros work simpler and grow faster with our integrated solution!"
Pros that add Vehicle GPS Tracking to their account also get full access to the Force by Mojio fleet management service, which includes the easy-to-use web dashboard and mobile apps for iOS and Android devices. Key features include live location tracking with helpful safety, security and maintenance alerts; a detailed trip history with safety scores for drivers; as well as vehicle health monitoring, including maintenance management, diagnostic alerts and recall information.
Housecall Pro's Vehicle GPS Tracking add-on is available to all Pros in the United States starting today for only $20 per vehicle, per month – no added fees for the tracking device and no contracts. Housecall Pro and Mojio plan to further enhance the integrated solution with new capabilities and features in the near future.
About Housecall Pro:
Housecall Pro is a top-rated, all-in-one business solution, helping over 24,000 home service companies work simpler and grow smarter. With easy-to-use tools for scheduling, dispatching, payments, automating marketing, and more, Housecall Pro helps Pros efficiently manage every aspect of their business all in one place. The software is available through a mobile app and web portal for Pros across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013, Housecall Pro has been championing Pros through streamlined solutions and strong community support for over eight years.
About Mojio:
Scalable, secure and hardware-agnostic, Mojio is the platform and SaaS provider of choice to build, launch and scale connected mobility services. Mojio's platform and mobile apps deliver a smarter, safer and more convenient car ownership experience for the global driving community. Force by Mojio helps small businesses manage, monitor and maintain their fleets, while delighting their customers with real-time tracking feeds. With over 20 billion miles of telematics data gathered from more than a million vehicles, Mojio's big data analytics framework uses machine learning to generate actionable insights, unlocking the next generation of revenue streams for companies throughout the automotive value chain.
Founded in 2012, Mojio counts some of the world's biggest brands as customers, investors and partners, including Amazon, Audi, Bosch, Deutsche Telekom, Microsoft, T-Mobile and Vivint. Mojio is a career-accelerator for driven tech professionals looking to fuel the future of connected mobility. To learn more about joining our team, please visit Mojio's careers page.
