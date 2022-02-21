LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents how drivers can pay less on their car insurance premiums after clearing their records.
Maintaining a clean driving record is not always easy for most drivers. Most states use a point system to keep tabs on violations. The more serious the offense, the higher the number of points. Too many points and a driver can have his license suspended. Also, adding points to a driving record can make the premiums to be more expensive. On the other hand, a clean driving record can help drivers save a substantial amount on their insurance rates.
To save money on their insurance by clearing the driving record, drivers should know the following:
- What is a clean driving record? A clean driving record means that a driver has no (or minimal) violations or accidents on his driving record. What is considered a clean driving record, depends on the insurer. Some insurance companies can raise the premiums of drivers who commit even one minor infraction. Many insurance companies will consider a driving record to be clean even if a driver has one or two minor moving violations over the past three years or longer. Filling a lot of claims, failing to pay fines, not showing up for a court appearance, frequent accidents, and more can affect the driving record. The driving history is a matter of public record. Drivers can get a copy of their driving record from their local Department of Motor Vehicles or they can get a copy of their motor vehicle summary from their current insurance company.
- How to get the driving record cleared? The best way to clear a driving record is by driving responsibly and obeying all traffic laws. However, there are other methods that can help drivers get their clean driving record status back. First, they can contest their citations in court if they feel they were wrongly cited or charged. While it's common to contest major charges, drivers should consider contesting even a small infraction to avoid paying more on premiums. Another method is expungement. An expungement seals the record, removing the traffic violation from the driving record for good. State laws vary when it comes to expungement. Some states don't have an expungement process for minor traffic incidents in place. There are specific criteria drivers must meet to qualify for expungement, which also varies by state. Usually, this process is only available for first-time offenders. Drivers who want to get an expungement should consider getting help from a local traffic lawyer. Taking courses can also help drivers. Some providers will lower the insurance rates for customers who take and pass a defensive driving class. Also, some jurisdictions will remove points from the record if a driver completes the course successfully.
- How far back can insurance providers go to check a record? The insurance companies are allowed to only review a summary of a motor vehicle report. This list includes accidents and moving violations. Depending on state laws, the look-back period ranges from 3 to 5 years. However, the look-back period for DUIs can be longer.
