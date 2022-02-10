LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents how convicted DUI drivers handle their car insurance policies.
Getting back behind the wheel of a vehicle after a DUI can be a challenging journey. In addition to potentially facing criminal charges, drivers can risk losing their current auto insurance if they are convicted for DUI. If a convicted DUI driver manages to keep his policy, his current rates will likely increase substantially for several years until the DUI falls off the driving record. Depending on the state, a DUI falls off the record in 5, 10 years, or even more. Finding car insurance after a DUI is really hard, but not impossible.
To better understand DUI and its consequences, drivers need to know the following:
- What is a DUI? DUI is short for driving under the influence. Driving under the influence is a criminal offense that's typically associated with drunk driving, but DUI can also refer to driving under the influence of drugs or unregulated medication. In some states, driving with a blood-alcohol level of over .08% will result in a DUI charge even if the driver isn't visibly impaired. Some states also use the term DWI, short for driving while intoxicated or driving while impaired. In states that use both terms, a DUI usually refers to driving under the influence of alcohol, while a DWI generally refers to driving under the influence of drugs or other controlled substances.
- How long does a DUI stay on a driving record? In most states, DUIs can stay on a driving record for around 5 to 10 years. However, some states permanently leave DUIs on a driving record. Penalties vary by state and they can go from losing the license to requiring an SR-22 to drive. The SR-22 is a certificate that shows the government that the driver obtained the minimum amount of insurance necessary to be on the road.
- How a DUI can affect the car insurance policy? A DUI conviction will cause the car insurance premiums to rise until the DUI falls off the record. Also, some insurance companies will even deny coverage to drivers who have accumulated multiple offenses in recent years. Depending on the insurance provider, the rates of a convicted DUI driver can raise from 50% to 240%. After a few years without any traffic violations, the rates will go back to a normal price. Keeping a clean driving record is the key to lowering insurance premiums.
- Finding car insurance after a DUI. Getting an affordable car insurance policy after a DUI conviction can be hard. However, some companies have specialized in offering better deals for convicted DUI drivers. These non-standard car insurance carriers are DUI convicted drivers' best hope of getting affordable insurance
