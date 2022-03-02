LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accident forgiveness is an option that will forgive one at-fault accident of the policyholder. Drivers that have this option active in their insurance policy, will be protected from a premium increase in case they are at fault in a car accident. Although the premiums will stay the same, the at-fault incident will still appear in the driving records.
Before acquiring accident forgiveness, drivers should know the following:
- It has limited availability. This option is not offered by all car insurance companies. Besides that, in some states, accident forgiveness is forbidden by local legislation. Drivers that want this option, should contact their providers and check if it's available in the state they live and how they can obtain it.
- It varies from one insurer to another. Some insurance providers will offer this option for free to their new customers or to the customers that decide to renew their insurance policies. However, other insurers will sell this option for a monthly fee. In all cases, drivers that are at fault in a DUI accident are excluded from this option.
- It can forgive multiple at-fault accidents. The majority of car insurance providers are offering an accident forgiveness option where one at-fault accident is forgiven. Some insurers can offer options where multiple at-fault accidents can be forgiven.
- Drivers can avoid a penalty. For drivers, it would be ideal to not get involved in car accidents. However, a driver gets involved in a car accident once every 17.9 years. It can happen to anyone. Even if someone considers it to be the safest driver on the road, it can only take a few moments for an accident to happen. The good thing about accident forgiveness is that the driver is not penalized for that moment.
- Disadvantages. Accident forgiveness does have some disadvantages. One disadvantage is the fact that the program is not free for everyone, and some insurers will ask for a monthly fee. Another disadvantage is that the driving record will stay the same even if the insurer forgave the driver. In this case, drivers that switch their insurers will be penalized from the beginning because of that at-fault accident. Lastly, in some cases, accident forgiveness can be completely useless for drivers that cause severe accidents. In these cases, the insurers might decide to drop the policyholder.
