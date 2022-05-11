With a global economy hobbled by COVID-19 induced shortages coupled with massive supply chain disruptions, an unassuming accessory increasingly found in many of today's warehouses and distribution centers is quietly emerging as a key factor in helping to keep the economy rolling.
The hero, according to a recent industry overview from heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni, is the humble forklift adapter.
Here's what's so special.
Forklifts, which total nearly one million strong in the U.S. economy alone, are indisputably one the most essential workhorses found in virtually every warehouse across North America. In fact, virtually every product that reaches consumers and businesses alike has been moved by a forklift. That's why it is not surprising that they are also subject to strict OSHA rules to ensure adherence to a specified maintenance schedule -- which both advances workplace safety and keeps warehouses humming.
The question then arises: How best to service and maintain a piece of equipment as essential as the forklift?
Enter the Stertil-Koni forklift adapter. Explained Stertil-Koni President, Dr. Jean DellAmore, whose company knows a thing or two about lifting heavy vehicles: "Our Stertil-Koni forklift adapters have been specifically engineered to efficiently lift forklifts -- which often have uneven weight distribution between the front and rear axles. These remarkably engineered accessories are designed for use in conjunction with Stertil-Koni's flagship product – our award-winning Mobile Column Lifts – to safely and efficiently raise three- or four-wheel forklifts that weigh up to 32,000 lbs."
In doing so, the forklift adapters engage directly with the forklift body for maximum stability to deliver rapid, wheels-free lifting. That it turn makes servicing far more accessible and easy. The forklift adapters also include modular drive-on ramps as standard. What's more, for added safety, the Stertil-Koni Mobile Colum Lifts feature overload protection and automated synchronization as standard.
Concluded DellAmore, "Stertil-Koni's adapter kits help busy technicians complete forklift service and repair tasks safely, quickly, and ergonomically for greater productivity. And in that way, the overall supply chain can continue to roll forward with one less wrinkle to iron out along the journey."
About Stertil-Koni USA
Stertil-Koni- proud to be a Buy America company - is the market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni's breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company's innovative, inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT is now available with an optional Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and Streator, IL.
