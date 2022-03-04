STOCKTON, Calif., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers who are looking to get behind the wheel of a new Hyundai model can now take advantage of shopper assurance at Stockton Hyundai in Stockton, California. The dealership commits to shorter transaction times, more transparency, and improved customer satisfaction via personalized tools and services with shopper assurance. Interested parties can start the buying process by selecting a vehicle from the dealership's extensive inventory.
Shopper assurance comes with several benefits for all the customers, including transparent pricing, flexible test drive, streamlined purchase and a 3-day worry-free exchange offer.
Transparent Pricing
Transparent pricing allows the drivers to see the vehicle price upfront, making it easier for them to compare available vehicles in the dealership's inventory.
Flexible Test Drive
With a flexible test drive, customers can schedule a test drive for any model in stock at Stockton Hyundai. To do so, interested buyers can visit the dealership, or the dealership's team can bring the vehicle to their home or workplace.
Streamlined Purchase
The dealership has a straightforward car buying process that saves customers' time. From calculating monthly payments to trade-in to a credit application, buyers can do all the work online at the dealership's website.
3-Day Worry-Free Exchange
This is the best advantage of shopper assurance as it allows the drivers to return a purchased vehicle in exchange for another model within three days.
Individuals who are interested in buying a new Hyundai can do so at Stockton Hyundai. For any other assistance, buyers can contact the dealership's team by dialing 209-227-1081 or visiting them at 2979 Auto Center Cir in Stockton, California.
Media Contact
Joey Gonzalez, Stockton Hyundai, 209-662-6400, joey@stocktonhyundai.com
SOURCE Stockton Hyundai