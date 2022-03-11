WACO, Texas, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers who want to get behind the wheel of a used Hyundai can do so at Greg May Hyundai, an automotive dealership in Waco, Texas. This Hyundai dealership has a wide range of certified pre-owned vehicles at a reasonable price. Interested parties can visit the dealership's website to take a look at their inventory. Moreover, customers who want to test drive a model before buying it can schedule a test drive at the dealership's website.
Purchasing a certified pre-owned vehicle comes with several benefits. Primarily, these cars are in excellent condition with low mileage. Moreover, these vehicles are backed up by the manufacturer after passing a multi-point inspection of high standards. Additionally, certified pre-owned Hyundai models come with a suite of warranty coverage, including a 10-year/10,000 miles powertrain limited warranty.
Individuals interested in buying a certified pre-owned Hyundai from Greg May Hyundai can even trade their old vehicles. All they need to do is fill out a simple form to give their car's details, and the dealership's team will get in touch with them with the offer.
Customers who want to purchase a certified pre-owned Hyundai can contact Greg May Hyundai by dialing 254-280-0910. They can also visit the dealership at 1501 West Loop 340 in Waco, Texas, for further information.
Media Contact
Nick Askew, Greg May Hyundai, 903-918-4699, nick@luminary2.com
SOURCE Greg May Hyundai