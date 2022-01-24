GILBERT, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Family is a focus at San Tan Hyundai. An impressive lineup of Hyundai family SUVs available at the dealership provides world-class options for car shoppers in the Gilbert, Chandler, Mesa and Queen Creek area. Hyundai sport utilities range from the eight-passenger Hyundai Palisade to the all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5 and can cater to any lifestyle or budget with available Hyundai lease and finance incentives that can be applied to many popular models.

The compact crossover class is a competitive one and the Hyundai brand provides a pair of options – the 2022 Hyundai Tucson and the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe. Each provides room for five passengers with an athletic crossover design and affordable prices. Families in search of a brand-new Hyundai Tucson or Hyundai Santa Fe in January 2022 can save on select models with interest rates as low as a 1.9% Annual Percentage Rate (APR) for 60 months with approval by Hyundai Financial Services.

A great option for larger families, the 2022 Hyundai Palisade provides room for eight passengers in standard trim levels with the option for second-row Captain's Chairs that make room for seven occupants. Powered by a 291-horsepower 3.8-liter V-6 engine, the Hyundai Palisade will make up to 26 mpg combined. Highlights of the family-focused Hyundai Palisade include Hyundai SmartSense safety systems, an available 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is a welcome addition to the lineup at San Tan Hyundai and will cater to the family who enjoys electric power. Hyundai IONIQ 5 variants make room for five passengers in a modern cabin that adds 27.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats. The all-electric Hyundai crossover is available with a variety of powertrain options. Most rely on power from a 77.4-kWh battery pack that can manufacture 225 horsepower with a single, rear-mounted electric motor and 320-horsepower with a pair of electric motors. Capable of a 303-mile range, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 is an excellent, all-electric option.

To learn more about Hyundai family SUVs and available sales incentives at San Tan Hyundai, interested customers can visit the dealership online at http://www.santanhyundai.com. Those who prefer a more personal interaction can contact the dealership directly by calling 480-384-8000.

