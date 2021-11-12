AVONDALE, Ariz., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- November is a great time to find savings and Earnhardt Hyundai of Avondale will help local car shoppers find Hyundai lease and finance incentives to fit their budget during the Hyundai Getaway Sales Event. Potential customers who shop the Hyundai Getaway Sales Event will find select Hyundai cars and crossovers with a 0% Annual Percentage Rate (APR) for 48 months and no payments for the first 90 days until Nov. 30.
Well-qualified car shoppers who are approved for credit via Hyundai Motor Finance will find low interest rates at Earnhardt Hyundai of Avondale in November. Popular Hyundai models that are eligible for the 0% interest rate for 48 months include the 2022 Hyundai Elantra, 2022 Hyundai Kona, 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe, 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, 2022 Hyundai Sonata, 2022 Hyundai Tucson and many more models. The low interest rate is available for 2021 Hyundai models as well.
Local drivers who are worried about money down and initial payments can save during the Hyundai Getaway Sales Event at Earnhardt Hyundai. In addition to low interest rates, select Hyundai cars and crossovers are available with $0 down, $0 security deposit and $0 for the first 90 days. Qualified buyers who find the car of their dreams at the dealership may also be eligible for up to $3,000 Dealer Choice Cash on select Hyundai models.
Individuals who are interested in saving on a brand-new Hyundai car, truck or SUV in November can learn more about the Hyundai Getaway Sales Event sales incentives online at http://www.earnhardthyundai.com. Those potential customers who prefer a more personal sales experience can contact the dealership team by phone at 623-388-5800 or visit the dealership showroom at 10401 W. Papago Freeway Avondale, AZ 85323.
Media Contact
Earnhardt Marketing, Earnhardt Hyundai of Avondale, 623-388-5800, press@earnhardt.com
SOURCE Earnhardt Hyundai of Avondale