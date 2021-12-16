MORENO VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers searching for a new Hyundai vehicle in the Moreno Valley, California area are encouraged to look at the 2022 Hyundai Sonata at Hyundai of Moreno Valley. The best choice for sedan enthusiasts, the 2022 Hyundai Sonata has been redesigned with well-equipped features and great performance.
The 2022 Hyundai Sonata SE and SEL get a 2.5-liter I-4 engine with 191 horsepower and 181 lb.-ft. of torque. The SEL Plus and Limited come with a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine paired with an eight-speed automatic and makes 180 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque.
The sedan is packed with features; it has an 8.0-inch touchscreen display, higher trims get a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. Hyundai offers a Digital Key that allows owners to utilize Hyundai's app and their smartphone to unlock the car with the help of near-field communication (NFC) and lets them to do certain vehicle functions remotely. The digital key would enable drivers to leave the key fob behind if and when their active lifestyles made carrying one inconvenient.
A host of safety and security features are offered to the drivers in the 2022 Hyundai Sonata. It includes adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam assist, and a driver-attention warning that can sense drowsy or distracted driving. The Sonata can also pull in and out of a parking space while the owner waits for it. However, this feature is reserved for the high-level Limited trim.
To learn more about the 2022 Hyundai Sonata, interested individuals can directly contact Hyundai of Moreno Valley at 951-900-4248. Customers can explore the 2022 Hyundai Sonata up close by visiting the dealership located at 27500 Eucalyptus Ave. in Moreno Valley, California.
