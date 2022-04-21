Customers looking to purchase a new sedan should check out the 2022 Hyundai Elantra at Hyundai of St. Augustine.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bold inside and out, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra is priced at a starting MSRP of $19,950 and is currently available in the Hyundai of St. Augustine inventory. Available in the trim levels: SE, SEL, N Line, and Limited, the price range of this sedan ranges from $19,950 to $25,700.

Powered by a 2L four-cylinder engine producing up to 201 horsepower, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra has a combined fuel economy of 35 mpg, giving a mileage of 31 mpg in the city and 41 mpg on the highway.

Some vehicle features include heated front seats, an integrated memory system, 10.25-inch touchscreen navigation, hands-free smart trunk release, leather-trimmed seats, a blind-spot collision-avoidance assist system, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Customers interested in the 2022 Hyundai Elantra can find further details regarding the vehicle on the dealership's website at http://www.hyundaiofstaugustine.com.

Schedule a test drive of the vehicle online and visit the dealership at 2898 US 1 South, St. Augustine, Florida. Interested parties can also call 904-567-7175 for more information.

Media Contact

Wade Wahy, Hyundai of St. Augustine, 904-567-7175, wadewahy@hyundaiofstaugustine.org

 

SOURCE Hyundai of St. Augustine

