Customers near the St. Augustine, Florida region looking to purchase an SUV should check out the 2022 Hyundai Kona at Hyundai of St. Augustine.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Hyundai Kona features projector halogen headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, body-color exterior door handles, solar glass, and various other state-of-the-art exterior features available at a starting MSRP of $21,300.

Available in the trim levels: SE, SEL, N-Line, and Limited, the pricing for these models ranges from a starting MSRP of $21,300 and go up to $28,600. Currently, the inventory at Hyundai of St. Augustine possesses over ten 2022 Hyundai Kona models available for sale.

Some of the safety features of the 2022 Hyundai Kona include advanced dual front airbags, LATCH system, ABS, Safe exit warning, Driver-attention warning, bodyside reinforcements, and an anti-theft system integrated with remote keyless entry and panic alarm.

Prospective buyers interested in purchasing a 2022 Hyundai Kona model should visit the dealership's website at http://www.hyundaiofstaugustine.com to lock in the price of the day. Customers can also schedule an at-home-test drive and take the vehicle for a spin before booking the model of their choice.

Hyundai of St. Augustine is located at 2898 US 1 South in St. Augustine, Florida 32086. Call 904-567-7175 for more information.    

