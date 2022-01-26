ST. AUGUSTINE, FLA., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hyundai returns to the territory of sedans with Elantra, gratifying the fans of luxuriously modest interiors and simple exterior designs. The 2022 Elantra marks its entry into St. Augustine, Florida, offering a concoction of comfort, maneuverability, and safety. Hyundai of St. Augustine dealership brings forth the best of all features with the brand-new Elantra and an eclectic range of other Hyundai vehicles. Customers can build an Elantra with personalized additions to make it climate-appropriate and suit individual operating conditions.
Speculations always take rounds in the automotive industry; Hyundai, being one of the most affordable options, tends to make it to these reports more often than not. Revamps have always been in the pipeline for Hyundai. However, the 2022 Elantra undergoes no major changes. The full design of the 2021 model is carried over to this version, but the performance records an impressive uptick. Hyundai delivers excellence through its wheelbase with progressive developments in technologies and safety features. Consistency meets affordability in the Elantra, setting the prongs of anticipation in the most conducive standards.
A 147-horsepower, four-cylinder engine with four-wheel drive is used with the standard non-hybrid powertrain. On the other hand, the hybrid model doesn't have a continuous variable transmission; instead, it features a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 139 horsepower. Guaranteed ride quality makes the Elantra worth considering for your family rides. Of all the trim levels, the Elantra N is the most performance-oriented, while the N Line meets every quality standard at a lower price. Perks of buying the 2022 Elantra can be further explored when taking it out on a test drive.
Customers interested in Hyundai's technological upgrades to the latest model of Elantra can contact Hyundai of St. Augustine to know more about the exciting deals. Buyers can also connect with their team on 904 567-7175 to book an appointment or visit their website for virtual tours. A more interactive in-person experience is only a few miles away at 2898 US 1 South.
