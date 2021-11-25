ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buying a new Hyundai vehicle is now easier than ever for St. Augustine residents and those living in Jacksonville and Palm Coast. The region's No.1 Hyundai dealership, Hyundai of St. Augustine, is currently offering brand-new Hyundai vehicles, including 2022 models, with financing options starting from as low as 0% APR for 48 months and no payments for 90 days as part of the ongoing Hyundai Getaway Sale.
The Hyundai of St. Augustine dealership invites eligible customers looking for a new Hyundai vehicle, including 2022 models, to check out the vast new Hyundai vehicles inventory available at its state-of-the-art showroom.
Eligible customers can avail of the Hyundai Getaway Sale financing offer on almost every new Hyundai model available at the dealership, including the 2022 Hyundai Elantra and 2022 Hyundai Sonata sedans, and the updated 2022 Hyundai Tucson, Hyundai Santa Fe, and Hyundai Kona crossover SUVs.
Customers interested in availing the 0% APR financing offer as part of the Hyundai Getaway Sale can apply and get an online pre-approval for financing at the Hyundai of St. Augustine dealership. They can check their eligibility and pre-qualification for the loan without hurting their credit score.
Interested parties can visit http://www.hyundaiofstaugustine.com for more details on the financing offer. Customers can also contact the Hyundai of St. Augustine dealership via phone or text at 904-567-7175 or visit the dealership in person. The Hyundai of St. Augustine dealership is located at 2898, US 1 South, St. Augustine, Fla.
About Hyundai of St. Augustine
Hyundai of St. Augustine is a family-owned dealership that has been a part of the St. Augustine community since 2008. The dealership currently houses more than 150 new Hyundai vehicles, including 2021 and 2022 model-year Hyundai vehicles. It has recently welcomed the 2022 Elantra, Sonata, Santa Fe, Tucson, Palisade, Venue, and the much-awaited Santa Cruz.
