ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With Christmas still a couple of days away, it seems like Santa Claus has arrived a bit early to St. Augustine, especially for those who are looking to buy a pre-owned car this holiday season. The city's foremost Hyundai dealer, Hyundai of St. Augustine, is offering attractive dealer discounts on almost all the vehicles in its pre-owned inventory and invites interested parties to check out its extensive pre-owned vehicles inventory.
The Hyundai of St. Augustine dealership sells brand-new Hyundai vehicles, including the latest 2022 models. Apart from this, the dealership also houses over 140 well-maintained used cars in its pre-owned inventory from all the major car brands and over 37 Hyundai-certified pre-owned vehicles.
The Hyundai dealership is currently offering exclusive dealer discounts on various pre-owned models, ranging from $500 up to $8,000 on some models.
Interested buyers can check out the online pre-owned vehicles inventory page by visiting the dealership website, http://www.hyundaiofstaugustine.com, and clicking on the pre-owned option on the website navigation menu bar.
The online pre-owned vehicles inventory allows customers to filter the pre-owned vehicles by price, mileage, fuel economy, color, year, make, model, trim, and various other filters of their choice. Customers can also sort the vehicles in the order of their preference with options like date listed, price - lowest to highest, and so on.
The Hyundai of St. Augustine dealership also provides an option to buy from home online and get the vehicle delivered to the customer.
Interested parties can learn more about the dealer discounts by visiting http://www.hyundaiofstaugustine.com. Hyundai of St. Augustine can be contacted at 904 567-7175. The dealership is located at 2898 US 1 South for those who would like to visit in person.
