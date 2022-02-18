ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is some exciting piece of news for the professionals we count on after an emergency near the St. Augustine area in Florida. Hyundai Of St. Augustine is offering a First Responders Program to drivers in St. Augustine, Florida. Eligible customers can get a $500 bonus towards the purchase or lease of select new Hyundai vehicles from the dealership. This offer stands good from June 4, 2019 to Jan. 31, 2022.
To be eligible for this program drivers must be active First Responders at the commencement of the program period. Customers classified as First Responders under this program must be professionals who are active as Police Officers, State Troopers and Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Sheriffs/Sheriff Deputies, Firefighters (paid or volunteer), Correctional Officers, EMT/Paramedics and 911 Dispatchers and their spouses. New or unused Hyundai vehicles at Hyundai of St. Augustine are eligible for the program. Also, please note that for finance contracts, this rebate must be applied toward the down payment whereas, for lease contracts, the rebate must be applied toward the Capitalized Cost Reduction or amount due at lease signing.
Interested parties are encouraged to visit the Hyundai of St. Augustine dealership at 2898 US 1 South, St. Augustine, Florida, 32086 or browse the official website. For any further information regarding the program, drivers can also reach out to the dealership staff at 904-567-7175.
