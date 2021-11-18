MADISON, Wis., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IMPROV Learning, a leading provider of online drivers' improvement and education courses nationwide operating under the brands IMPROVLearning and DriverZ, has received state-approval for their online teen drivers' education course in Wisconsin. The DriverZ Teen Drivers Education program, the first microlearning course of its kind, is built on IMPROV's exclusive S.P.I.D.E.R ™ Method — an interactive driving simulation that is designed to teach young drivers how to anticipate and avoid dangers on the road.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among teens. Improv Learning is trying to change that. This new DriverZ course brings a unique approach that mixes humour and innovative neurocognitive crash-avoidance training proven to be effective in reducing future crashes. "If you take one of our courses, you will notice that we never use word 'accident,' as we feel that 'accident' implies that it was out of your control," says Gary Alexander, CEO of IMPROV Learning. "On the contrary, we teach students to anticipate and avoid vehicle crashes. With growing, pent-up, demand created by the pandemic, offering an online option is a timely solution," Alexander added. IMPROV is planning to partner with local premier driving schools to bring this unique course to all Wisconsinites.
Why choose IMPROV Learning?
Over the last 25 years, IMPROV Learning has proudly educated over 4 million students, and, time and time again, their courses have proven to be effective in reducing future traffic collisions. IMPROV offers fun and effective online courses in Teen Driver's Education, Traffic School, and Insurance Discount Courses in thirty-four states. What's more, they continue to win accolades from both students and the media. No wonder they're named "Best Traffic School" year after year.
One of IMPROV's key strengths is that, while the topics contained in the curriculum relate to serious traffic safety matters, they are excellent at using humor as a valuable learning tool. They are also the first company to introduce the concept of microlearning to teach traffic safety, breaking their courses down into convenient, bite-sized modules that students can complete anytime, anywhere.
For more information, please head to their website at http://www.DriverZ.com or http://www.ImprovLearning.com.
